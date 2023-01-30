At its January 2023 Board Meeting, the California State Board of Equalization (BOE) has elected Antonio Vazquez as Chairman and Sally J. Lieber as Vice Chair for 2023.

Chairman Vazquez has previously served as Chair in 2020 and 2021. He will also serve as a Member of the Franchise Tax Board along with the State Controller and the Director of the Department of Finance.

“I want to thank my colleagues for electing me as Chairman of the BOE for the third time,” said BOE Chairman Vazquez. “Given the challenges of the housing crisis, the Board is working with stakeholders to tackle California’s housing shortage. The BOE co-administers the Welfare Exemption, and with its property tax administration and oversight duties, the Board will continue to focus on finding potential solutions in making housing affordable in California.”

Chairman Vazquez was first elected to the BOE in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, representing the Third Equalization District, which encompasses all of Los Angeles County. He is the first Latino ever elected to the BOE since its inception and has over 20 years of business and government experience, including serving as Mayor of the City of Santa Monica.

Vice Chair Lieber was elected to the BOE in 2022, representing the Second Equalization District, which includes 19 counties extending from Del Norte County in the north to Ventura County in the south. She is a former member of the California State Assembly, previously serving as Speaker pro Tempore and as a member of the Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee. Vice Chair Lieber most recently served on the Mountain View City Council.

“I am grateful to my fellow Board Members for electing me as Vice Chair, and I am eager to work with my Board colleagues, County Assessors, and the BOE staff to protect the critical property tax revenues that state and local governments depend on,” said Vice Chair Lieber.

The California State Board of Equalization (BOE) is the only elected tax board in the country, and it is comprised of four Equalization District Members and the State Controller. Since 1879, the BOE’s constitutional and statutory duties include the oversight of the 58 County Assessors to ensure assessment practices are uniform and consistent statewide. In addition, the BOE directly assesses the property of regulated railroads and certain public utilities, collects the Private Railroad Car Tax, and is responsible for the Alcoholic Beverage Tax and Tax on Insurers. BOE’s critical role in property tax administration by promoting fair and equitable assessments protects the tax dollars that schools, local communities, and the State of California depend on every day.

Submitted by Peter Kim, Chief Communications Officer