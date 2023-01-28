On January 15
Officers responded to Ocean Ave and Arizona at 8:30 a.m. Dispatch relayed that the reporting party observed an individual disassembling electric scooters. Officers located a suspect matching the description provided and saw him remove the brake lever and pin from a scooter. On his person, officers located 11 brake boot covers along with over a dozen sets of cotter pins. The suspect was arrested for vehicle tampering and obstructing/delaying an arrest due to his refusal to provide identification or a name. After fingerprinting, the suspect was identified as Nikolay Georgriev, 37 years old.