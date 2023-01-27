The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Venice City Beach about half a mile North of Marina entrance and Dockweiler State Beach about half a mile South of Ballona Creek.

Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water and wet sand in the areas noted above. The cause of the sewage discharge was a blocked main line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain system at the corner of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way. The blockage has been cleared at this time, and the immediate area cleaned.

The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling daily, and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

SUBMITTED BY PUBLIC HEALTH