Drought: Public water agencies in California will be getting more water from the state because of recent heavy rain. State water officials on Thursday said public water agencies will be getting 30% of what they asked for, up from the 5% state officials had announced in December. A series of powerful storms dumped an estimated 32 trillion gallons of water on California in just three weeks helping lesson the ongoing drought crisis. The deluge has helped replenish the state’s reservoirs that had been at dangerously low levels but state officials warned that dry conditions could return.
Matthew Hall
Matthew Hall has a Masters Degree in International Journalism from City University in London and has been Editor-in-Chief of SMDP since 2014. Prior to working at SMDP he managed a chain of weekly papers... More by Matthew Hall