Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. in partnership with Fit Girl Club LA is hosting Conscious Market on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Third Street Promenade. The market features a collection of elevated brands and sustainable products from over 40 local businesses with a zero waste and self-care focus. Local fitness studios will offer free fitness classes throughout the day, including Cyclebar and Basecamp Fitness. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water for maximum enjoyment. Complimentary healthy drinks and snacks will be available for sampling from brands such as SUJA, NOCCO and Barebell.

9:30 a.m. – Basecamp Santa Monica with Coach Jackson

12 p.m. – Cyclebar (in the studio located on 1221 2nd St Suite 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401)

Attendance is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-fitness-conscious-market-on-third-street-promenade-tickets-487151261537)

Submitted by Sanaz Fakhimi, The ACE Agency