WILLIE TURNS 90

I don’t usually mention a show this far in advance, but dearly beloved and uniquely, monstrously talented WILLIE NELSON will be celebrating his 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl April 29, 30, with a few friends. Here’s a partial list:

Beck, Bob Weir, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges. Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers. The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, with more to be announced.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – It’s just outside Santa Monica, street parking is easy, it’s a friendly little neighborhood bar where you can see and hear everywhere in the tiny room, the sound is great, the stage is maybe a foot high and right next to the patrons, drinks are reasonable and there is no cover. Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, breakneck Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it was, it couldn’t possibly be this good. It’s a show worth 50 bucks cover, and worth waiting a year for. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

EM – She’s back! One of the most gifted and dynamic entertainers you will ever see. Really! Go see her and then tell me I’m lyin’. After a little break she might even be over the top with energy and new creativity, so, now’s the time! Tues 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, $12.

EMMANUEL AX – With a name like that he should have picked up an electric guitar when he was a kid, and he probably would have been great, but lucky for us he wound up on the black and whites because the world does not need another guitar slinger, and Emmanuel Ax has shown through a long career that he is a uniquely skilled, sensitive and warm pianist, among the very best that we have. He will perform Schubert and Liszt. I have had the privilege of seeing him a couple of times, and you should not miss this opportunity. Such gifts are not with us forever. Life doesn’t often present second chances so if you missed him in trio last Saturday, well, here you go. Wed 8 p.m.,Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $64-221.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: SOCAL MUSEUMS ANNUAL FREE-FOR-ALL, many locations, 2/5; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 2/5, 12, 19, 26; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 2/6, 13, 20, 27; EM, Harvelle’s, 2/7, 14, 28; P-22 CELEBRATION OF LIFE, Greek Theater, 2/4; MOZART’S “THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO,” LA OPERA, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 2/4, 6, 11, 16, 19, 23, 26; RICK SHEA, Cinema Bar, 2/10; DAREK OLESZKIEWICZ BD CELEBRATION, Sam First, 2/10, 11; “RACHMANINOFF WAS HERE: Beverly Hills Avant-Garde, Surrealism to Sunset Strip,” BH Womens’ Club, 2/11; “RACHMANINOFF WAS HERE: at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens,” 2/11; DAMN WELL PLEASE ORGAN TRIO, Harvelle’s, 2/21; CHRIS PIERCE, Hotel Cafe, 2/25.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com