MSD Partners and Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows said they are proud to offer once again a $25,000 matching gift to all donations made to the Santa Monica Education Foundation through January 31. This gift comes at an important time in the Ed Foundation’s campaign, because January 31 marks the end of their annual parent fundraising drive. The Miramar has offered this $25,000 match program every January for the last six years, raising over $1,000,0000 for the Santa Monica Ed Foundation.

“We are thrilled to launch this match at such a critical time in our fundraising campaign,” said John Baracy, President of the Board of Directors of the Ed Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for the philanthropic leadership of MSD Partners and Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, which have been steadfast supporters of our public schools for so many years.”

“Partnering with our community and its public schools is a core value of our business,” said Ellis O’Connor of MSD Partners. “Schools form the foundation of our community and we are proud to continue our support of the Ed Foundation to help ensure that our community’s children have access to the best education possible.”

“MSD Partners and the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, and their consistent support of the Ed Foundation over the years, is a poignant example of what’s possible for students when private and public sectors come together,” said Mikko D. Sperber, the Ed Foundation’s Executive Director. “Ending our parent fundraising campaign with a matching gift challenge of this magnitude will hopefully inspire parents and community members to donate to the Ed Foundation and support our students. It’s a win-win for our schools and community.”

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is also a presenting sponsor of the Ed Foundation’s Santa Monica Wine Auction, which will be held on Sunday, May 7. Featuring outstanding wine and food tastings around the Miramar’s iconic fig tree, with silent and live auctions of world-class wines and exceptional experiences, the Wine Auction brings parents and community members together to sip, savor and support students.

For a full list of the Ed Foundation’s programs, or to donate, visit smedfoundation.org.

Submitted by Rachel Faulkner, Chief Operating Officer