Tour: Samohi hosted Colorado Governor Jared Polis, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Jennifer Siebel (wife of Gov Newsom) as part of the National Governors Association programs in the area yesterday. The group toured several campus locations where students may make therapy appointments, walk in for support, attend group supports, find resources and services and relax and be mindful.
Grace Adams
Grace Adams is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University where she studied Spanish and journalism. She holds a Master’s degree in investigative journalism from City, University of London. She has experience... More by Grace Adams