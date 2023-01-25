Two men have been arrested, each for attempted murder, after a violent altercation near Downtown Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people, who heard gunshots near 6th and Broadway at about 3:42 p.m. on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Emilio Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

According to SMPD, both men work in the area or have family that works nearby. The two have an ongoing conflict and happened to drive by each other Tuesday afternoon. An argument ensued and it appears Manuel Jaramillo fired an initial shot into Reyes’ vehicle while the cars were side by side. Reyes then came around and intentionally rammed Jaramillo’s vehicle prompting Jaramillo to fire several more rounds.

Reyes was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was subsequently discharged. The handgun used by Jaramillo was recovered, and both vehicles were towed. There are no outstanding suspects.

Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, a 52-year-old male from Inglewood, and Emilio Reyes a 43-year-old from Los Angeles were both booked for Attempted Murder.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on January 26, 2023, for filing consideration.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective George Burciaga at 310-458- 8932 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.