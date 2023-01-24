The 39th season of the Verdi Chorus continues with the Fox Singers, presented by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation, in A Serenade To Music for one night only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on February 25, at 7:30 p.m. Led by Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, the Fox Singers comprise the professional ensemble of the Verdi Chorus, which is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus. This program, celebrating classical vocal music through art songs and arias, will feature the music of Vaughan Williams, Debussy, Fauré, Copland, and sequences from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Puccini’s Tosca, La rondine and more!

The Fox Singers demonstrate the mission of the Verdi Chorus to provide performance opportunities to young professional singers, and these fourteen highly promising singers, named in memory of long-time Chorus and Board member Walter Fox, not only serve as section leaders and rehearsal coaches for the Verdi Chorus, but also have opportunities to perform as featured singers in performances, and perform on occasion independently of the full Chorus. They are sopranos Tiffany Ho, Christina Kushnik, Megan McDonald, and Dina Murphy; mezzo-sopranos Alexandra Bass, Amelia DeCoster, Rachel Labovitch, and Ariana Stultz; tenors César Ballardo, Elias Berezin, and Joseph Gárate; baritone Jamie Sanderson; and basses David Peterson and Esteban Rivas.

A Serenade To Music will be presented one night only on Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica, located at 1220 2nd Street. Tickets are now available for purchase at www.verdichorus.org. Priority seating is available for $40, general admission is $30, seniors are $25, and students aged 25 and under with a valid ID are $10.

The Verdi Chorus was founded in 1983 at the Verdi Restaurant in Santa Monica. When the restaurant closed in 1991, The Verdi Chorus continued. In 1999, the chorus incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Under the continuous direction of Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, the Chorus presents four concerts each year as well as other collaborative events. Its repertoire includes over 300 choruses from 81 operas in seven languages.

For more information visit: www.verdichorus.org.