A man has been arrested for shooting a victim following a two car crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to SMPD, officers responded to a shots fired call at about 3:42 p.m. near the intersection of 6th and Broadway. Upon arrival, officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the two cars were involved in a collision and reported seeing one driver exit an SUV and shoot into the other car. SMPD said the suspect was arrested and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

SMPD said the investigation was active and no motivation was known at this time but initial investigation suggests the victim and suspect know each other.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area while the investigation concludes.