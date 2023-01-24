The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal Cello Ben Hong, and internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning pianist and composer Talon Smith unite their musical brilliance for a very special performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114.

In addition to the Brahms Trio, Talon Smith will perform solo piano works by Beethoven, Chopin, Ravel, and Stravinsky along with his newly published composition, entitled “24 Preludes.” The audience will have the unique opportunity to be among the first to hear Talon Smith’s 24 Preludes performed live by the composer himself, showcasing his unique voice, style, and virtuosity.

This performance, takies place on February 5, at First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica.

First prints of Talon Smith’s 24 Preludes will be available for purchase at the concert. Time permitting, Talon will sign purchased copies after the concert.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/502955221607