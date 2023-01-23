Overview:
Avery Salumbides, SAMOHI alumni of 2016 who also attended Lincoln Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, representing Microsoft and presenting “The Future of Tech” to the Worlds Economic Leaders. Avery’s career began as an ACE intern at Microsoft after her junior year in college. She began her career full-time upon graduation from Dartmouth College in 2020.
Courtesy photo.