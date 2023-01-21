On January 18, at about 9:20 p.m.
Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers responded to a call of a man pointing a gun at vehicles in the area of Kansas Ave. and Cloverfield Blvd. SMPD Officers arrived on scene one minute later and located the suspect who immediately ran from them. The suspect, later identified as Andres Isaac Solorio, jumped the fence to an enclosed and secured patio of an apartment in the 2500 block of Kansas Ave. Officers could hear the residents of the unit, yelling for help. Solorio then jumped back into the breezeway and fled on foot into the subterranean carport where he was taken into custody by the officers. SMPD Officers located a loaded black semi-automatic un-serialized handgun (“Ghostgun”) in the patio area where Solorio was previously at. Solorio, a 29-year-old male from Santa Monica, was booked at the SMPD Jail. On January 20, 2023, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office – Airport Division filed one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Loaded Firearm against Solorio. Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Kayondo at 310-458- 8495 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.