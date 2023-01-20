On November 2, at approximately 2:43 p.m.

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.

SMPD Robbery & Homicide Detectives were assigned the case. Further investigation revealed the suspect to be Mohamed Abou-Arabi, a 22-year-old male from Michigan, who is known to the victim. After the homicide, Abou-Arabi fled back to his home in Dearborn, MI. SMPD Detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Abou-Arabi as the suspect in this homicide. The evidence was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Court and a felony complaint for extradition arrest warrant was filed for Abou-Arabi.

SMPD Detectives responded to Dearborn, MI, and worked with the Dearborn Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force to arrest Abou-Arabi. A search warrant was served at his home where additional evidence was collected. Abou-Arabi was extradited from Michigan to California on January 18, 2023, and he was booked at the SMPD Jail for 187(a) PC – Murder.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective David Chabot at 310-458- 2201 ext. 6679, Sgt. Ryan Gradle at 310-458-8418 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.