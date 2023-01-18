Louis Vuitton Robbery

On January 7, at about 2:50 p.m., a male entered Louis Vuitton (110 SM Place) and selected several items before leaving the store without paying for them. Employees alert security who tried to stop the suspect. The suspect displays the butt of what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband, while making a threat to the guard. The suspect then fled on foot towards Colorado St. SMPD Officers locate him on the train platform ( @ 4th and Colorado) and took him into custody. The stolen items were recovered and a red and black colored replica firearm lighter was located on his person. Suspect, Carlos Romero, 30-year-old male form Bell Gardens, was booked for Robbery. Los Angeles DA’s Office filed 2 counts of Robbery and 1 count of Grand Theft against him.

Thieves drive car into Santa Monica Place

On Monday, January 9, at about 3;15 a.m., SMPD Dispatch received a call from Santa Monica Place Mall Security who advised of a burglary alarm activation at Louis Vuitton (110 Santa Monica Place). SM Mall Security observed, on surveillance cameras, a vehicle that crashed into the store. Suspects were seen entering the store and ransacking it. Mall Security arrived in the area and observed the suspects flee from the store on foot, with merchandise.

The suspects fled in an awaiting vehicle prior to SMPD personnel arrival. The suspect vehicle was towed to the police station for forensic processing.

The suspects involved are described as two tall males wearing dark clothing. At this time the total loss is unknown.