MLK Day: The Martin Luther King Jr Westside Coalition held a celebration at John Adams Middle School on Monday to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader. Dr. Benjamin Chavis, a civil rights leader himself who had worked with King before his assassination spoke at the event. He reflected on the progress that has been made since his death while reminding the audience that there is still a long way to go. He ended his remarks on an optimistic note, saying today’s younger generation gives him hope for the future. The event also included a ceremony during which six high school students were recognized for educational achievements as well as performances form the Santa Monica Playhouse, Lindiwe Rose Dancers, William Bryant and Gil Leib and was followed by a community engagement fair featuring local organizations involved in social justice issues.
Grace Adams
Grace Adams is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University where she studied Spanish and journalism. She holds a Master's degree in investigative journalism from City, University of London. She has experience...