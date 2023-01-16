The Venice Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Mario Velasco as its new COO. Velasco has previously served on the Chamber’s board of directors and brings his extensive experience as a local business owner-operator to his role with us.

“We are thrilled to have Mario join our team. His knowledge and experience as a business owner and community stakeholder will be a tremendous asset to our organization and for our members,” said Donna Lasman, CEO.

“It’s a great honor to work with the Chamber and to serve Venice. I look forward to supporting our business community with the unique challenges and opportunities they face, as well as continuing the legacy of the Chamber’s community outreach and involvement,” said Velasco

Velasco is a LA native and graduated from Cal State Northridge with a Degree in International Business and a Minor in German Language. His previous experience includes work in the financial sector as a banker & advisor, as well as production manager work for the Telemundo & Nat Geo Television networks. During the last 10 years he operated his business on the Venice boardwalk and created employment advancement opportunities for those who are typically underserved in our community.

The Venice Chamber of Commerce is an organization of business leaders who actively serve as advocates for the ever-growing Venice business community. Through dynamic networking events and diverse committees, we support the interests of area businesses and contribute to improving the vitality of the local economy; positioning Venice as the “creative soul” of Los Angeles. To learn more about the Venice Chamber, visitwww.venicechamber.net.

Submitted by Donna Lasman