The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series begins with Dr. Douglas McCauley discussing the future of wildlife in our oceans on Tuesday, January 31, 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

“The Library Speakers offers a thought-provoking evening of education, culture and inspiration with talented speakers discussing subjects about which our residents are passionate,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “All members of the public are welcome to attend to learn about and examine the challenges and opportunities we face in our efforts to protect our ocean ecosystem.”

Dr. McCauley, a professor at UC Santa Barbara, will provide a brief history of human use of our seas and will share a view of what the future may bring for our oceans. The discussion will include the explosion of new activity in the “blue economy” and the effects of wildlife and extinction in our oceans. Learn how we can leverage the power of exciting developments in ocean data and technology to shape the future of this new marine industrial revolution.

Professor McCauley’s work on oceans has been featured in the New York Times, National Public Radio, and Time Magazine. He has researched topics ranging from manta rays, to bumphead parrotfish, to shark spotting-drones, to artificial intelligence for whales. He is a Sloan Research Fellow in Ocean Sciences and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Ocean Team.

Space is limited and RSVPs are required for this free event. The Malibu Library is located at 23519 West Civic Center Way. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Speakers or call the Malibu Library at 310-456-6438.

About the Series

Launched in 2013, the Malibu Library Speaker Series is a program in partnership with the Malibu Library, part of LA County Library, and the City of Malibu. It features experts, authors, and other notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food, and the environment.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Media Information Officer