Santa Monica Place welcomes visitors and shop- pers to ring in the Year of the Rabbit with its free Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, January 28. After a two-year hiatus, Santa Monica Place’s Lunar New Year programming returns with traditional Chinese lion dance performances, balloon and dough artists, and cherry blossom Wishing Trees for well-wishers to hang their wish for prosperity and renewal in the new year. Overhead red and gold lanterns will adorn Center Plaza and red envelopes with special deals from participating shops and restaurants will be pro- vided to those in attendance from 2 – 5 p.m. For more information, visit SantaMonicaPlace.com
SUBMITTED BY CHRISTINE BARNES, THE ACE AGENCY