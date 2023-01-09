With Christmas gifts and holiday cards delivered, the US Postal Service’s (USPS) busiest season of the year is drawing to a close but efforts to hire more postal workers continue.

The USPS announced a new round of recruitment job fairs last week throughout the Los Angeles area to take place in the month of January. The Santa Monica Post Office at 1653 7th Street will be hosting a job fair on Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with human resources personnel present to answer questions and laptops available to submit applications on the spot.

USPS spokesperson Natashi Garvins said there are 20-25 positions currently available in Santa Monica and over 300 in the greater Los Angeles area. This follows a hiring frenzy in the fall to bring on 20,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, a goal which Garvins said was accomplished.

“Although our peak season efforts at hiring were successful, the Santa Monica Post Office has a few positions remaining which they want to fulfill,” she said.

She said the ongoing hiring push is part of a nationwide effort to increase the agency’s workforce as part of the 10-year Delivering For America plan introduced by Trump-era appointee Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in 2021 with a goal of achieving financial sustainability and improving service.

According to preliminary data from the USPS, during the period from Oct. 1 through Dec. 23, 91.6% of first class mail was delivered on time, a slight decrease of 1.6 percent from the previous quarter, but a 1.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. For marketing mail, 94 percent arrived on time, a 2.3 percent increase from last year.

While the agency said on its website that winter weather impacted delivery in some areas, their “preparedness for the holiday season reflected strategic investments and operational precision improvements.”

Garvins previously told the Daily Press that prospective employees should be “work-minded.” She added that the USPS provides a generous benefits package to employees as well as opportunities for advancement.

The job fairs will be walk-in events and postal human resources personnel will be on-hand to assist with benefit, qualification, and application questions. There will also be laptops available on the day of event for immediate application submission.

The hiring process for permanent employees takes several weeks. Anyone interested in working for the Post Office in Santa Monica or elsewhere can apply online as well as in person at the Jan. 26 event. For more information regarding available positions and the hiring process visit: https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm.

Upcoming USPS Job Fairs

San Pedro Post Office, 839 S Beacon Street, San Pedro, CA 90731. 01/10/23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S Central Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90052, 01/11/23 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, 01/12/23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S Central Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90052, 01/17/23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90052, 01/24/23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Malibu Post Office, 21229 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Santa Monica Post Office, 1653 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Venice Post Office, 313 Grand Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Culver City Post Office, 6695 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA 90230, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Downtown Long Beach PO, 300 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

El Segundo Post Office, 2135 Mariposa Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Torrance Post Office, 2510 Monterey Street Torrance, CA 90503, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Redondo Beach Post Office, 1201 N Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Palos Verdes Post Office, 955 Deep Valley Drive, Palos Verdes, CA 90274, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

San Pedro Post Office, 839 S Beacon Street, San Pedro, CA 90731, 01/26/23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90052, 01/31/23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

