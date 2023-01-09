This February, the City of Santa Monica will commemorate Black History Month with the theme of Black Resistance. To kick off the month, the City will host food trucks on February 1 at both City Yards and City Hall along with music and dancing. On February 23, a virtual reading and conversation with author Catherine Adel West about her sophomore novel “The Two Lives of Sara” will be held.

“The Black History Month Committee looks forward to experiencing joy and learning alongside the community during this year’s events,” said Delana G. Gbenekama, equity and communications coordinator for the City and founder and lead of the City’s Black History Month Committee. “Resistance for Black communities can take many forms, including learning our histories, partaking in the arts, driving political action and challenging racist medical practices. This year, our committee’s form of resistance is rest because we recognize that taking care of oneself is of the utmost importance. Many in our communities go the extra mile when it comes to work, family, volunteering, planning events and more. I encourage people to leave room for self-care so they can enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

View the full list of Black History Month events in Santa Monica and check out recommended books by Black authors at santamonica.gov/blog/black-history-month-2023. Additionally, visit the Black-owned businesses page to view a list of businesses to support not only during Black History Month but year-round.

Black History Month is an effort of the City’s Black History Month Committee, which is composed of City staff who work in coordination with Black community leaders to make the events a success.

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Public Information Coordinator