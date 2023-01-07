Newly earmarked federal money will help fund behavioral health efforts and employment services for foster youth thanks to efforts by Representative Ted Lieu.

The Santa Monica money is part of $22.6 million in Community Project Funding that Congressman Ted Lieu successfully secured for 15 projects in his district. Those projects were all included in the recently approved $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package

“I am pleased to have secured $22,601,025 in Community Project Funding for our community,” Rep. Lieu said. “These projects will help tackle some of the most pressing needs in our district including providing mental health and housing care for vulnerable people, endangered wildlife protection and supportive programming for young students.

The City of Santa Monica has received $1.5 million in federal funds to support behavioral health initiatives and the city is beginning a public outreach campaign to determine how to spend the money.

City Hall said it will hire Initium Health to lead public engagement and analyze different models for Santa Monica. Initium will begin by interviewing community leaders and subject matter experts, followed by public listening sessions. Recommendations to Council will be made in the fall of this year.

“We are fortunate to have the continued support of Rep. Lieu in securing federal funding to address the behavioral health needs of our community,” said Mayor Gleam Davis. “This funding is critical given the national fentanyl crisis and our ongoing challenges with isolation coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and homelessness. We look forward to beginning the community engagement process.”

Lieu’s efforts also secured $1M for Ready to Succeed, a local nonprofit that helps foster youth transition into the workforce.

The funding came as Lieu celebrated passage of two environmental bills.

“Additionally, I am pleased that my driftnet modernization bill, as well as my Santa Monica Mountains survey bill were included in this year’s Omnibus,” he said. “Drift gillnet fishing is not a sustainable way to fish and phasing out the practice will aid the health of our oceans for generations. My bill on Santa Monica Mountains will help us determine whether we should expand the boundary of the Santa Monica recreation area and potentially allow for more federal scientific and conservation resources in the area. Both bills, in addition to the millions of project funding going to our district, are significant wins for our community. I am pleased to end this year on such a high note. I cannot wait to continue fighting for my constituents next Congress.”

Lieu secured funding for a total of 15 projects including: