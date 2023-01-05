Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said.

The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“After telling the suspect to drop the metal object several times, he did not and approached the officers, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” the department said in a statement.

The unidentified man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

No officers were hurt and the shooting is under investigation.

