Evan Meyer welcomes U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte on this episode of Meyerside Chats.

Recorded December 15, 2022

U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte proudly represents California’s 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. A video game developer and business owner, Rep. Obernolte is dedicated to ensuring the High Desert, Eastern Sierras, and Inland Empire have a strong voice fighting for their interests in Congress.

Rep. Obernolte serves on the committees on Natural Resources, Budget, and Science, Space, and Technology and in a leadership role as the freshman class representative to the House Republican Policy Committee. He is dedicated to using these positions to defend the vast public lands that make up California’s 8th District, control federal spending, and tackle major issues such as technology policy reform and digital privacy.

Meyerside Chats seeks to eliminate the “us and them” narrative and toxic polarization by striving to create virtuous community leadership and authentic conversation. The intent is to showcase the humanity in those that take on the often thankless jobs of public service through civil discourse, and honoring differing points of view.

Summary:

How a Computer Engineering degree with a graduate degree in AI helps lend a unique perspective to our government | 1:30

How the US is faring with policy and regulation around AI | 3:00

Policy Implications of AI | 5:00

The power of ChatGPT | 6:30

How can we use AI to improve government? | 7:50

AI’s ethical issues and job replacement vs it’s powerful benefits (e.g. physicians) | 9:20

How can we improve our democracy with AI? | 12:30

Where can regulation be replaced with better education? | 14:00

How do we get people to read source information without being misled by polarized media narratives? | 17:00

The impact of anonymity on the internet | 20:00

Can technology (i.e. social media) help provide context or source information in dialogue around polarized issues? | 23:00

Why people vote red or blue down the line and how to improve the election process | 30:00

Are we providing the majority of people with the right resources for informed voting? | 34:00

If you’re eligible to vote and don’t, you have no right to complain | 35:30

The difficulty in voting for judges | 38:00

The detriments of intense polarization in our federal and local governments | 40:00

Political parties specialize, not in solving individual issues, but trashing the other party | 43:00

Is California a better example of collegial state politics than the nation as a whole? || 44:00

A great solution to a kinder and more cooperative government | 50:00

If you don’t challenge your perspective, you can’t learn. | 52:00