Dear Editor:
re “New Year rings in new laws” by Matthew Hall
The first rule listed is a “Prohibition against sitting or lying in doorways at night.” Glad to see we’re beginning 2023 with compassion, Santa Monica. The same Daily Press ran “New Year’s resolutions from” community members. One-third said they were resolute about affordable housing, including Mayor Gleam Davis, who said homelessness is “most important [issue] to the City.” Our mayor should call Karen Bass in L.A., because their mayor is actually doing something about it, instead of continuing to punish the poor among us.
Happy New(s) Year to all!
Henry Rosenfeld, Santa Monica