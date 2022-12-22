Editor’s Note:

With family gatherings upon us and visitors aplenty in town, the Daily Press is highlighting several local restaurants and talking to chefs about their approach to the holiday season.

Philip DeBevoise has always appreciated the artistry of food, specifically the sweets at the end of a fine meal. He likens his childhood experiences walking into a fine patisserie to the feeling of browsing a Dior or Chanel showroom.

“We used to love going into these stores,” he said. “And the pastries that were there were like pieces of fine art.”

Those feelings stuck with him even as he moved to Los Angeles where those memories blossomed into a reputation as the “dessert guy” at any gathering.

“Any time you came over to my house or I came to your house, I would actually go drive around town and build a collection of desserts from the finest places that I love because I wanted to share this passion and this love that I had with my friends.”

He said the experience surpassed a traditional, single cake in ways both culinary and social.

“I always preferred that more than a single cake because people may not like that particular flavor but also from a social perspective. You know, usually you slice a cake, you take a slice back and eat it. While having this kind of collection at the center of a table invited people to sort of lean in, dig in and immediately share their opinions and ask questions about the dessert and ask questions about where it came from, who the chef was and it really sort of drove that kind of conversation and really social discourse.”

While DeBevoise’s passion may have been the secret ingredient to his eventual business, it needed some time to mature and his first forays into the entrepreneurial pool focused on building a platform for video game creators to showcase their work. When that company eventually sold, he merged his professional skills with his pastry passion to launch Dolci Delivered.

The company allows customers to create custom dessert platters curated from some of Los Angeles’ best restaurants. Customers visit the website, choose their selections and be the dessert hero of their own gatherings.

The inventory is sourced from individual chefs and restaurants in real time. Orders placed before 4 p.m. will arrive same day or customers can plan ahead.

DeBevoise said the system connects customers with the creators in a way that other delivery services don’t.

“So for consumers, people can actually build these collections from the finest master creators around town, order it and have it beautifully packaged and delivered.”

Customer Jan Stanton said she has been converted from a recipient of deliveries into a giver.

Tony Esnault and Yassmin Sarmadi Co-owners of the Michelin Star Knife Pleat said it has grown their reach.

“Working with Dolci has been a pleasure and has expanded our exposure to a wider audience,” they said. “It’s great to be part of a group of carefully curated chefs creating exceptional products.”

“Ever since I received the elegant and delicious surprise of Dolci I have been paying the delight forward with enormously enthusiastic results,” she said.

The service also boosts the restaurants by broadening their reach and highlighting the individuals behind the work.

“So we have several Michelin star restaurants and James Beard award winning chefs,” he said. “We have a lot of other chefs in the platform that are young and growing. About 60% of the chef’s on the platform are women and of those women 70% are women of color, which is quite reflective of the industry.”

While the platform started off as a local experiment focusing on Los Angeles and the Costa Mesa area, DeBevoise said they have plans to expand. A recent pilot to bring Chef Roy Shvartzapel’s Panettone from San Francisco quickly sold out prompting DeBevoise to explore other collaborations. He said his two goals for the new year are to branch out into international desserts and elevate up-and-coming chefs.

“We’re going to incubate kind of a next generation of dessert brands,” he said. “Because we already know that customers love this product and the more we market it, the more it sells. We can start to ship it. We can start to have it available in stores all in one. So this is the big idea behind really creating this platform for not only consumers to experience the best of these creators globally, but to be able to actually have their brand and their product available in different markets at no cost and actually generate revenue. And I think that’s something that’s been very exciting.”

Dolci Delivery can be found online at https://dolci.com or https://www.instagram.com/dolcidelivered.

editor@smdp.com