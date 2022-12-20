DTSM:Downtown property owner John Alle has hung banners from his vacant storefront on the Promenade saying Santa Monica is not safe due to crime. Serious crimes spiked locally between 2014 and 2018 before starting to drop. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the most serious crimes (Part 1) including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, grand theft auto and arson dropped by 16 percent in 2019, 5.5 percent in 2020 and 2.9 percent in 2021. Through October of this year, Part 1 crimes were level with last year. However, Part 2 crimes including non-residential burglaries, grand theft auto and auto parts theft (such as the theft of catalytic converters) have seen sharp increases in recent years. In the most recent numbers those crimes increased by about 8 percent year on year with almost all of that accounted for in by an increase in simple assault (including threats of violence and assaults with minimal injury).