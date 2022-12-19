The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and rail lines on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve to help everyone travel safely during the holidays.

Free Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve rides are an annual Metro tradition designed to give Angelenos more transportation options to reach holiday destinations safely while avoiding holiday gridlock, parking costs, and hassles.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, no fares will be collected starting at 9 p.m. through Sunday, December 25 at 2 a.m.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, no fares will be collected starting at 9 p.m. through Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 2 a.m.

The fare gates at all Metro Rail stations will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media.

There will be no overnight or enhanced rail service on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Normal weekend bus and train schedules and service levels will be in effect. Trains will run approximately every 20 minutes after 8 p.m., and the last trains will depart around midnight.

Metro will run on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Dec. 25 & 26 and on Jan. 1 & 2.

Metro Bike Share will be offering free rides for the holidays from December 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023. To redeem your 30-minute free ride, just select ‘1-Ride’ at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. You can redeem free rides multiple times throughout the day using promo code 010123. A credit or debit card is required. The first 30 minutes of all rides are free. Rides longer than 30 minutes are just $1.75 for each additional half-hour. Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived.

The Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena will take place on Monday, January 2. After the Rose Parade ends, floats will be displayed near Victory Park in Pasadena. Metro will provide shuttle services from Sierra Madre Villa L Line (Gold) Station to the post-parade viewing area. Shuttle buses will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Floats will also be available for viewing on Tuesday, January 3. Metro will operate shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa Station to post-parade float viewings at Victory Park starting at 7 a.m. Shuttle Buses will end service 5 p.m. that day.

Also, Metrolink will be offering early-morning train service and a special $10 Holiday Pass for people attending the Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The agency is offering early-morning passenger rail service on five Metrolink lines (Ventura County, Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, Orange County, and 91/Perris Valley) connecting people to the Metro L (Gold) Line. For Metrolink schedule details go to metrolinktrains.com/rose-parade.

For updated Metro schedules, visit https://mybus.metro.net/

Submitted by Rick Jager/Joni Honor, Metro media relations