Now Open: As 2022 comes to an end, several Santa Monica businesses celebrated new beginnings this week with grand openings and ribbon cuttings. Santa Barbara-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams debuted a new location on the Third Street Promenade early this week, marking its seventh shop since its founding 70 years ago. For more information visit . The Tavern on Main Street, which opened in the former location of Rick’s Tavern earlier this year held its official Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting this Thursday followed by a Young Professionals mixer. For more information visit . Grab-and-go health-focused food store Everytable also came to Santa Monica this month with a new storefront on Wilshire Boulevard. For more information visit: .
Grace Adams
Grace Adams is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University where she studied Spanish and journalism. She holds a Master’s degree in investigative journalism from City, University of London. She has experience... More by Grace Adams