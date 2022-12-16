Maggie Marks

Special to the Daily Press

The Varsity Girls Santa Monica High School soccer team had a triumphant victory against Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance this week.

The varsity team won 4-2 while Junior Varsity won 9-0.

The players put their best foot forward at their third home game of the year, at the Samohi campus football field.

Starting their season off in late November with numerous wins against teams like Venice, Lawndale, and West Torrence, the team is expected to play at the CIF Division 2 playoffs on Feb. 6. After two wins in the 2022 South Torrance Holiday Soccer Tournament, they are now in the champion bracket to play against Redondo. Not only are the varsity players competing well, but the Junior Varsity and Frosh teams have been playing with majority wins.

JV player Grace Sloca said the team has a strong back line that is helping power them to success.

“It’s been really good,” said the 11th grader. “I think the preseason has been really good and I think we will get stronger as a team.”

JV player Zinnia Weybright, also in the 11th grade, said the team has a lot of potential to do great this season.

“We have a really good team bond, it’s easy to communicate and we have a good chemistry together,” she said.