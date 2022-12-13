The City of Malibu Community Services Department is proud to offer Winter Day Camps December 20 through December 29 during the Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District winter break. Registration is now open for the programs, which are held Tuesday through Thursday at Malibu Bluffs Park and Malibu High School.

Sports Camps will include basketball, skateboarding, soccer, tennis, and a multi-sport day camp. Enrichment Day Camps will consist of art, yoga, and a theater improv class. The City’s Day Camps are presented in a fun, educational, and inviting environment.

For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/DayCamps. To register, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Register.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff