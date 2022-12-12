Westside Food Bank is providing a one-to-one match for every dollar donated to its Million Meals Match campaign through the end of 2022.

The Johnny Carson Foundation, Westside Food Bank board members and a pool of anonymous donors have pledged to match all donations to WSFB up to $250,000 through the end of December. This means every $1 pledged or donated before Dec. 31 will turn into eight nutritious meals instead of four.

Those interested in donating and doubling the impact of their donation can visit our website, wsfb.org/million-meals-match.

Give $25

100 School-aged children will receive breakfast and lunch

Give $50

20 Low-wage workers will receive a week of meals

Give $100

Two families of four will have dinner for three months

Give $250

140 College students will have one meal daily for two weeks

Give $500

200 Homebound seniors will receive one 25-lb box of groceries

Give $1,000

380 Veteran households will receive a week of groceries

In 2020, the pandemic created an immense need for food in our community. It was difficult for WSFB to participate in the nationwide corporate Giving Tuesday matches as a small, grassroots and locally-based organization. So, WSFB connected with some of its supporters to create its own matching program to give donors more flexibility when donating and pledging, whether that is with cash, check, credit card, cryptocurrency, donor-advised funds or stock donations.

Last year, WSFB distributed 4.7 million pounds of nourishing food to the Westside community. This was nearly double WSFB’s output before the start of COVID-19. We are now on track to provide 5 million pounds of food for distribution through WSFB’s expanded network of member agencies and direct service pop-up pantries.

“There is a family in your neighborhood that is struggling to make ends meet and is stretching their budget,” Westside President and CEO Genevieve Riutort said. “They’re missing meals because they’re facing tough decisions such as ‘Do I pay the electricity bill or buy food? Do I buy medicine that my child needs or food?’ No one should have to make these tough choices.”

For more information, contact Kaitlyn Little at kaitlyn@wsfb.org or (424) 387-3661. You can also visit wsfb.org/million-meals-match to learn more about Westside Food Bank’s Million Meals Match campaign.

Submitted by Kaitlyn Little, Development and Communications Associate