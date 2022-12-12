Food: Following reports in SMDP about the need for donations at local shelters, resident Gigi Smith contacted Unleashed – Petco at 1402 Wilshire and manager Ayah Hassan helped provide a food donation to local shelters. Shelters are asking for help with donations of food or resources and asking locals to consider shelter pets if they are looking to adopt this season. For more information about local needs visit spcaLA.com/neededitems, https://www.laanimalservices.com or https://animalcare.lacounty.gov.