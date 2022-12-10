On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office and the Rent Control Agency will host their annual Landlord/Tenant Forum. This year’s event, which will be presented virtually, will include presentations by staff of the Consumer Protection Unit of the City Attorney’s Office, Rent Control, and Code Enforcement.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED: https://forms.gle/BMFdHGLKdar1uQqP8

This event is open to Santa Monica residential landlords, tenants, property managers, and service providers. Topics will include:

Changes to Maximum Allowable Rents per Measure RC

Eviction Moratorium

Buyout offers and compliance with the Tenant Harassment Ordinance

Recent revisions to the Fair Housing and Tenant Harassment Ordinance

Maintenance and Repairs

Rent Control CIVICS portal

A Q&A will follow the presentation.

Submitted by Tati Simonian