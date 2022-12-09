Music: As we approach the holiday seasons, the Santa Monica High School Orchestra welcomed the spirit with their annual Winter Concert. Performing songs alluding to the upcoming festivities such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Sleigh Ride, the 7 Orchestras lived up to the legacy of the long time success of SAMOHI and their music program. With 46 students going to perform at the California Orchestra Directors Association, talented Directors Jason Aiello and Jim Wang are honored to have the school represented. The jubilant music filled historical Barnum Hall, illuminated by red and green lights around the art-deco building. Santa Monica High School music performances are not to miss, with tickets available to the public, as well as a $2 bake sale and a $1 raffle for the chance to conduct the Symphony Orchestra’s last piece.