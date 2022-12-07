The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has arrested a homeless man for the robbery of two local adult novelty stores.

Kelly Blake Carr, a 47 was arrested on Dec. 3 after a brief chase that originated at the Adult Love Boutique on Santa Monica Blvd. and officers later connected Carr to a second robbery at Secret Desires on Lincoln.

According to Lieutenant Rudy Flores, on Dec. 3, at about 4:30 p.m., SMPD officers responded to an armed robbery at 1319 Santa Monica Blvd (Adult Love Boutique). The employee indicated the suspect was armed with a handgun and stole money before he fled. Officers arrived in less than two minutes and attempted to detain a man they saw changing his clothing near the crime scene. The suspect, later identified as Kelly B. Carr, disobeyed the officers’ commands and fled on his bicycle.

Flores said SMPD Officers gave chase and eventually detained Carr in the BMW dealership parking lot at 12th and Santa Monica. Officers recovered a backpack and replica handgun Carr discarded while attempting to escape. Officers also located the stolen cash and a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine on Carr’s person.

Carr admitted to the crime and was identified by multiple witnesses.

Officers also discovered Carr had a warrant out of Desoto Parish Sheriff’s County for Burglary as well as an out-of-state warrant for Possession of Cocaine.

Robbery Homicide Detectives were able to link Carr to an incident that occurred on October 16. During that incident, Carr entered a business at 2432 Lincoln Blvd. (Secret Desires) selected items then walked to the register before producing a handgun, and demanding money. Carr then fled on his bicycle before police arrived.

SMPD Detectives believe that Carr may be responsible for other robberies in the area that may lead to additional charges. Anyone with any additional information pertaining to these incidents or suspect is strongly encouraged to contact Detective I. Tavera at 310-458-2201 ext. 2256 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.

On December 6, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of Robbery against Carr.