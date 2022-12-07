Overview:
Councilwoman Gleam Davis was appointed Mayor for the next year and Councilman Phil Brock will be Mayor in 2024. Councilwoman Lana Negrete will be Mayor Pro Tem for both years.
Government: Santa Monicans gathered at City Hall Tuesday night to welcome the winners of this year’s election. The Mayor was also chosen. The official ceremony saw successful candidates for Council (Caroline M. Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Lana Negrete) , School Board (Laurie Lieberman, Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein, Stacy Rouse and Alicia Mignano), SMC Board (Sion Roy, Nancy Greenstein, Tom Peters and Barry Snell) and Rent Control Board (Ericka Lesley, Daniel S. Ivanov, and Kurt Gonska) take their oath of office. The meeting also marked the departure of outgoing councilmembers Sue Himmelrich and Kristin McCowan who both gave emotional speeches thanking their friends and family for their support during ther terms in office. Councilwoman Gleam Davis was appointed Mayor for the next year and Councilman Phil Brock will be Mayor in 2024. Councilwoman Lana Negrete will be Mayor Pro Tem for both years.