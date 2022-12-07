Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On November 28 at 10:50 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Alley 4 regarding a potential drug violation. The reporting party described two males using drugs in the alley. Officers contacted both individuals and found William Herrada to be in possession of what was believed to be methamphetamines. Herrada was arrested for possession of meth and providing false identification to a police officer. He remains in police custody.