The annual Polar Bear Swim at the Annenberg Community Beach House will take place on Sunday, December 18, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Beach House Polar Bear Swim has become a tradition just as cold water swims have been for centuries across the globe.

The Polar Bear Swim is a no-judgment zone with all ages and abilities welcome. Participants can choose to dip their toes in the ocean, take a quick plunge, or go for the 300-yard swim around the buoy. After the ocean experience, attendees can warm up with a hot chocolate, take a dip in the Beach House historic heated pool, or take a selfie with the event’s very own polar bear mascot. Creative swimwear is encouraged.

Registration includes admission to the Annenberg Community Beach House heated pool and hot showers as well as hot chocolate on the pool deck. Regular pool rules apply at this event. Youth under the age of eight and under four feet tall must be accompanied by an adult in the pool at all times.

Admission: $10/adults, $5/senior adults 60+, $4/youth ages 1-17. In-person registration will be available but may be limited on the day of the event.

To register online, click here.

Polar bear swim highlights:

10 a.m. – Check in at Guest Services and head to the shoreline, and pool is open

10:15 a.m. – Polar Bear Swim begins with kids, followed by adults and a 300-yard buoy swim

1 p.m. – Event end

For more information about the Polar Bear Swim and the Annenberg Community Beach House, call 310-458-4904, email beach.house@santamonica.gov or visit annenbergbeachhouse.com.

Tati Simonian, Public Information Coordinator