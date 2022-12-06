Overview: County agencies want to find homes for shelter pets but they also need food donations for the animals in their care.

Los Angeles officials are hoping area residents remember shelter pets in their holiday season with some agencies asking for urgent food donations to feed sheltered pets and others encouraging anyone seeking to adopt a pet this year to think about shelters as their first choice.

Pet food reserves are dangerously low at Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). spcaLA is asking for help from the community and pleading for donations of pet food or funds.

The organization needs canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs.

“If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelter pets and grab a can or bag for them,” says spcaLA President, Madeline Bernstein. “We go through about 37 tons of pet food every year.”

After an uptick in animal intake that started this summer and a prolonged kitten season, the Society’s supply of pet food for all life stages has dwindled. Cat litter and dogs chews, which are used for enrichment are also depleted.

Locals can shop and ship needed items from spcaLA’s wish lists, make a tax-deductible donation at spcaLA.com, or pick up a few items for shelter pets while out shopping this holiday season and drop-off to any spcaLA location during business hours. Information is available at spcaLA.com/neededitems.

They are also hoping to make contact with individuals who represent a pet food brand, pet supply store, or logistics company and would like to set up a donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter. Individuals who want to help can contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.

For families who are ready to take in a new family member, the County shelters are reminding potential pet owners that many pets are available at shelters.

“Our shelters continue to be at capacity as animals continue to be brought in with nowhere else to go,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services. “We are encouraging our animal loving community to open their hearts and homes and adopt and foster a pet to give these amazing animals a loving home to enjoy the holiday season.”

Dogs and cats adopted from LA Animal Services join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped, and adopters receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption. In addition, canine companions adopted from LA Animal Services are also eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills, CA. Contact Info@pawsforlifek9.org for more details.

County shelters

The County’s six LA Animal Services locations are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required on Wednesdays and Fridays, for pet adoptions, fostering, and owner surrenders, with our Centers closed on Mondays. Sick or injured animals will be admitted without an appointment. Appointments may be scheduled by going online or by calling 1-888-452-7381. More information about county shelters can be found online at https://www.laanimalservices.com.

West Valley

20655 Plummer St.

Chatsworth, CA 91311

West Los Angeles

11361 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Chesterfield Square / South LA

1850 W. 60th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90047

North Central

3201 Lacy St.

Los Angeles, CA 90031

Harbor

957 N. Gaffey St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

East Valley

14409 Vanowen St.

Van Nuys, CA 91405

spcaLA shelters

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:

12910 Yukon Ave.

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

spcaLA Administrative Office:

5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

spcaLA Marketplace:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

More information on the spcaLA shelters can be found at spcaLA.com.

