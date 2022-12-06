Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On November 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Arizona for a Battery call. Per dispatch, a victim was being beaten by their intoxicated roommate who claimed to have a gun. Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim who stated that their roommate arrived at home intoxicated and after a brief verbal altercation lashed out physically. Officers received consent to enter the apartment where no gun was located. The offender was booked for battery.