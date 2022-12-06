Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-West Hollywood) has introduced AB 3, the California Offshore Wind Energy and Jobs Act, to facilitate and expedite offshore wind energy projects necessary to combat climate change while at the same time protecting the environment and assuring that thousands of high paying jobs remain in California. He also introduced AB 5, the Safe and Supportive Schools Act, which will assure that teachers and school staff are better equipped to support LGBTQ+ and all students.

AB 3 aims to accelerate the approval, implementation, and operation of offshore wind energy projects necessary to meet California’s climate action goals and the transition to a clean energy economy. It will clarify the authority of California governmental agencies related to wind energy projects along the California Coast, require expedited procedures, and specify criteria for the selection of port and transmission alternatives related to offshore wind energy projects. The criteria will ensure that the environment and sensitive habitats and cultural resources are protected, community participation and comment is robust, that the maximum number of jobs related to offshore wind energy projects are created and remain in California, and that those jobs advance environmental justice and improve the lives of all Californians.

“We are decades behind in taking the steps necessary to protect our kids and our planet from the growing crisis of climate change,” said Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur. “If we do not expedite the approval, construction and operation of offshore wind energy projects along the California Coast, we will not meet our climate change goals. I am confident that we can build consensus to accelerate offshore wind, and at the same time protect our coast and sensitive habitats and assure that the thousands of high wage jobs are created and remain in California. California has the opportunity to demonstrate that bold climate action is the economic engine that can power a robust and socially just economy,” he said.

Additionally, AB 5, the Safe and Supportive Schools Act, will help equip teachers and school staff with the tools and training they need to support LGBTQ+ students and make California schools safer and more supportive for all students, teachers, and school staff. The bill will specify a timeline for implementation by all California schools of LGBTQ+ cultural competency training for teachers and certificated staff currently under development by the California Department of Education. This is the result of a budget proposal advanced by Equality California and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and approved in 2021 by the Legislature and Governor Newsom in AB 130 and SB 129. AB 5 is sponsored by Equality California.

“Every student deserves a safe and supportive learning environment,” said Assemblymember Zbur. “Improving our schools is a key part of the strategy we need to reduce the high dropout rates that lead to a cycle of homelessness, poverty and health & wellbeing disparities experienced by the LGBTQ+ community. Our teachers and school staff want to support their students, and this bill will better equip them to help LGBTQ+ and all students reach their highest potential,” he said.

Assemblymember Zbur added, “These bills are among my top priorities as I honor the trust that the people of Assembly District 51 placed in me to improve the lives of all Californians and tackle our toughest challenges. I look forward to working with the community and all stakeholders as well as my colleagues and Governor Newsom on these proposals and many others in the months ahead.”

