The Santa Monica College Opera Theatre will present “Operatastic! Opera for Everyone.” The evening of scenes and arias offers a chance for the whole family to enjoy beautiful moments from opera across the centuries — including scenes from Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro,” Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana,” and Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance.”

The performance will be held Saturday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

“SMC Opera Theatre believes in Opera for Everyone!” said Director Dr. Janelle DeStefano. “Our singers come from all over the Los Angeles area and with many different backgrounds — some have sung professionally, some are singing opera for the first time. We wanted to create a program that would showcase all our singers and have something for everyone in the audience to really enjoy. The scenes go from silly fun to intensely emotional. Opera expresses the human experience with unique intensity and beauty. We will sing the beloved ‘Va, pensiero’ from Verdi’s Nabucco and ‘The Promise of Living’ by Copland, among other scenes.”

Tickets cost $10 (plus a modest service charge). Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased — starting 45 minutes before the performance begins — at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Masks are currently required at all indoor events. Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Submitted by Grace Smith