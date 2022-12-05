As holiday shopping gets underway, it’s so important to remain cognizant of the environmental impact of our actions. The good news is that there are a lot of great ways to give your loved ones generous, thoughtful gifts without hurting the planet.

One of the best sustainable gifts is to give your friends and family a service or experience instead of a product. The options for this kind of present are endless – massages, music lessons, cooking classes, concert tickets, museum memberships, etc. The memories of these experiences will stick with your loved ones for life instead of a product which could eventually deteriorate and end up in a landfill.

If you’re still looking to give products for the holidays, consider buying used or refurbished gifts. Refurbished electronics are less expensive than Black Friday prices, while also being significantly better for the environment. For more tips on how to buy refurbished technology, I strongly encourage you to check out PIRG Education Fund’s article “Fixed for the Holidays.” Happy gift giving!

Katie Jack, Los Angeles