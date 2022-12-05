Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On November 28 at 5 a.m.

Near 1600 Ocean Front Walk, a male and female with prior history had a verbal altercation that escalated. The female victim stated she was sitting on a bench when the male subject approached and threatened her. The victim pulled out a pair of scissors intended to be used for her protection, but while attempting to flee from the subject she dropped the scissors. The subject retrieved them and proceeded to use them to cause a laceration on the victim’s upper arm. Tusun Peters was arrested for assault and transported to the Santa Monica Jail. Forty-seven year old Peters remains in police custody with a pending court appearance.