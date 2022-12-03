The Santa Monica College Musical Theatre Workshop will celebrate live theater with performances of “We Tell Our Story” on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 17, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held in the Studio Stage at the SMC Theatre Arts Complex, located on the main SMC Campus (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica).

The lively, entertaining revue will showcase SMC students — accompanied by SMC pianist Sang Hee Cho — performing solos, duets, and group numbers from current and past Broadway hits.

A joint program of the SMC Theatre Arts and Music Departments, the showcase is directed by SMC Theatre Arts instructor Aric Martin, with music direction by SMC Music instructor Gary Gray.

Advance tickets are $10, plus a modest service charge, and can be purchased at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4319 (M-F). Tickets are $3 higher at the door. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis. No late seating. No video feed offered in lobby area.

Masks are currently required at all indoor events. Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4319.

Submitted by Grace Smith