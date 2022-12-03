Photo by Anna Sophia Moltke.

Winterlit: Santa Monicans gathered on the Promenade for the city’s official tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1. The event included a visit from Santa, performances from local musicians and a sprinkling of artificial “snow.” Visit https://downtownsm.com/winterlit for a list of Downtown holiday events and locals who missed the Downtown tree lighting can still participate in Main Street’s holiday event next weekend. 

Santa Claus celebrates the Lighting of the Tree with a “ho, ho, ho” at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 1. (Anna Sophia Moltke | Santa Monica Daily Press)
Chris Estrada plays the sousaphone with the Santa Monica College Emeritus Concert Band for the Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. (Anna Sophia Moltke | Santa Monica Daily Press)
Santa Monica City Councilmember Gleam Davis adresses the community who has gathered for the Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 1. “I hope that you all have an opportunity to find something to be grateful for over the next few weeks, and also find some measure of inner peace,” Davis said. (Anna Sophia Moltke | Santa Monica Daily Press)
Community members and children stand in the foam ‘snow’ at the City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. (Anna Sophia Moltke | Santa Monica Daily Press)
Santa Claus waving to the line of people who are waiting to meet him at the City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. (Anna Sophia Moltke | Santa Monica Daily Press)
Jeanine Peterson plays the trumpet with the Santa Monica College Emeritus Concert Band for the Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. (Anna Sophia Moltke | Santa Monica Daily Press)
Community members stand under the foam ‘snow’ at the official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. (Anna Sophia Moltke | Santa Monica Daily Press)