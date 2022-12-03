Don’t miss out! Original, on-the-ground reports from Santa Monica in your inbox daily, Monday-Saturday.
Winterlit: Santa Monicans gathered on the Promenade for the city’s official tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1. The event included a visit from Santa, performances from local musicians and a sprinkling of artificial “snow.” Visit https://downtownsm.com/winterlit for a list of Downtown holiday events and locals who missed the Downtown tree lighting can still participate in Main Street’s holiday event next weekend.