Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that a man was charged with three felony counts in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.

“My office has a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics dealers who are using children to sell fentanyl, marketing fentanyl to kids and setting up shop near schools,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We know that just one fentanyl pill can kill the most vulnerable users. We will use every tool available to us to protect children and all people from this lethal drug.”

Pedro Ramirez (dob 5/26/90) is charged with three counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance that include special allegations for possession for sale of a controlled substance near a school and for the quantity of the narcotics.

Ramirez is scheduled to appear for arraignment Friday in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

It is alleged that in addition to the fentanyl, more than 5.5 pounds of tar heroin, 10 kilograms of powder cocaine and 6,000 suspected ecstasy pills containing fentanyl were seized on Tuesday at a residence in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue in Compton. The combined estimated street value of the seizure was $4.17 million.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/sapc/public/overdose-prevention.htm for fentanyl overdose prevention resources.

Submitted by the District Attorney’s office