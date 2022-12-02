The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will present “Story Theatre” December 2-11 in the Main Stage of the Theatre Arts Complex, located on the main SMC campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

Adapted for the stage by Paul Sills from stories in the Grimm Brothers’ Collection and Aesop’s Fables, “Story Theatre” answers the question: What do the Grimm fairy tales and Aesop’s fables have in common? Their colorful characters jump off the page to shine on the stage in exciting performances featuring song, dance, and improvisation. The play, nominated for a Tony Award, entertains both adults and children. The SMC production is directed by Perviz Sawoski.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2 and December 9, and Saturday, December 3 and December 10. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 and December 11.

Advance tickets range from $10 to $15, plus a modest service charge, and can be purchased by going to smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4319 Monday through Thursday (limited hours). Tickets are $3 higher at the door before performances. Parking is free on Friday evenings and weekends.

Masks are currently required at all indoor events. Guests should visit smc.edu/coronavirus before heading to the performance for up-to-date details on vaccine and mask requirements, as the requirements are subject to change.

Submitted by Grace Smith